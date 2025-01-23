Ondo Gov May Sign Death Warrants Of Condemned Criminals...Ajulo

The Attorney General of Ondo State, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo, OON, SAN, has emphasized the importance of unity in fostering peace, asserting that a tranquil environment is essential for the state's prosperity.

In a strategic meeting with the selected leaders the Nigerian Bar Association on the forthcoming NBA National Executive Council meeting to be held in Akure, Ondo State, Dr Ajulo urged all stakeholders to intensify their efforts in maintaining harmony across the region.

He praised Governor Dr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa's proactive initiatives, which have positioned Ondo State as an emerging investment hotspot. "These efforts not only enhance our state's attractiveness for economic growth but also bring positive developments for all lawyers and advocates of peace," he remarked.

While acknowledging the Governor's recent acts of clemency—such as pardoning some convicts and commuting death sentences—Dr. Ajulo affirmed the Governor's commitment to addressing heinous crimes, particularly the troubling rise in cult-related violence. He stated that the Governor will not hesitate to sign death warrants for condemned criminals when necessary, while also extending mercy to those deserving it. "Our legal framework is currently under review to ensure a robust response to these serious threats, especially regarding cult-related crimes," he noted.

Dr. Ajulo highlighted the Governor’s pragmatic approach in balancing justice with mercy, prioritizing the safety and prosperity of Ondo’s citizens. "As the review of cultism laws progresses, there is optimism that it will lead to a stronger legal framework capable of deterring criminal activities and safeguarding the community," he concluded.

With Ondo State positioning itself as an attractive destination for investment, the government remains dedicated to cultivating a peaceful environment where both residents and businesses can thrive securely.