Man Arrested For Raping 10 Year Old Girl In Niger

The Niger State Police Command has arrested one, Bala Aliyu, 26, for raping a 10-year-old girl in Bosso Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, January 1 2025, said the suspect also threatened to kill the victim if she revealed the incident to anyone.

According to the PPRO, the victim was sent to deliver a message to Bala’s wife on December 14, 2024 but she was not home.

While delivering the message to him, Bala dragged her into the room and forcefully def!led her.

“On 25/12/2024 at about 4pm, a report of a suspected defilement was made at Bosso Div, that on 24/12/2024 at about 6.30pm, an unusual observation was noticed on the complainant’s daughter named Hauwa 10yrs of El-Waziri area of Bosso and when checked, bruises were observed at her private part,” the statement read.

“The victim was interrogated and she narrated that 14/12/2024 at about 8.30am when she was sent to deliver a message to a friend of her mother, but on getting to the place, the woman was not around but met the husband one Bala Aliyu 26yrs of same area and delivered the message to him.

“Unfortunately, during the process, the girl was dragged into the room by the said Bala and forcefully def!led her. He also threatened to k!ll her if she revealed the incident to anyone.

“The suspect was arrested and confessed to the crime, and he has been transferred to SCID Minna for further investigation and diligent prosecution.”