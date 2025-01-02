Catholic Priest Shoots Boy Dead During Crossover Service Over " Fire Cracker "

Catholic priest, Rev. Father Joseph Enyinaya, has allegedly shot a young boy who threw a banger in St. Columbus Catholic Church, Amaimo Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State, dead.

Residents claimed the Catholic Priest brought out his revolver and shot the young boy who allegedly threw the banger inside the church.

The incident occurred on December 31 with the police confirming arrest of the priest.

Imo police spokesman, Henry Okoye, said on Thursday: “The priest has been arrested, and the body of the boy has been recovered and deposited at Atta Ikeduru Mortuary.”

Okoye added that a detailed investigation has been initiated to ascertain the remote facts surrounding the incident.

“The police investigation is expected to shed more light on the events leading up to the incident,” he said.



