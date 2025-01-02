2025: ‘Marine Kingdom Has Injected Strange Women Into The World’ ..MFM GO, Olukoya Warns Men

The General Overseer of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, has issued a stern warning to promiscuous men, cautioning them to turn away from adultery as agents of the marine kingdom have been dispatched in the form of ladies to ensnare their souls.





Speaking during the church’s interdenominational crossover and prosperity night at Prayer City, Lagos-Ibadan Motorway, Olukoya emphasised the need for spiritual vigilance, urging believers worldwide to pray for their “spiritual eyes” to be opened and to connect to God’s power through targeted prayers.

“The ultimate solution to live year 2025 successfully is to connect to God’s power; you must know God personally and intimately this year and ensure your ‘spiritual eyes’ are open to see things from God’s perspective, the way God is seeing it,” he said.

“You must have God’s power to conquer strong enemies this year because the only thing enemies respect is God’s power.”

On marine world injecting strange women, Olukoya said, “It is also a year of tragedy for men, married men who like going around with strange women. The marine world has injected into our midst women who are not women, who are from another world. If you are a man and fond of going all over the place, you may just disappear. So you have to be very careful.”





Dr. Olukoya described 2025 as a year of strange battles, where the wicked will seek to oppress the righteous and turmoil will abound.





“You cannot afford to be ignorant this year. Also, you need targeted prayers according to the Bible, the word of God, this year because 2025 is a year of strange battle where the crooked want to attack the straight, a year where the oppressed will fight the free, a year where the empty want to empty the full, and where the thief wants to fight the owner,” he said.

He also noted that God’s intervention would thwart the plans of the wicked, declaring, “This year God will scatter the plans of the enemies with divine interruption. For us in MFM, this is our year of power and undeniable victories.”

Olukoya predicted significant breakthroughs for those seeking marital and fruit-of-the-womb blessings, as well as an era of transformative leadership globally.

He described 2025 as a year of restoration and called on believers to anchor their lives in God as the ultimate survival strategy against the year’s economic, political, and weather-related challenges.

“More prayers are needed to tackle strange economic and political turbulence, massive weather turbulence like floods, and all kinds of weather disturbances,” he warned.

He concluded with hope for Nigeria and the world, stating, “There is greater hope for Nigeria and nations of the world in this new era because God will raise transformative leaders all over the world.”

Believers were encouraged to embrace targeted prayers and divine guidance to navigate the complexities of the new year and experience restoration in every aspect of their lives.



