God Will Crush All Enemies Of Rivers In 2025...Gov Fubara

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has expressed solid faith in the omnipotence of God to crush self-styled enemies of the state and its people.





Fubara spoke at the crossover into the 2025 church service held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Opobo Town in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, yesterday.





He raised a gallantry song, with the brethren picking up the lines, and singing along: “At the mention of your name (God), every knee shall bow. At the mention of your name, every tongue confesses. That you are Lord, you are Lord, you are King, you are King of kings.”





Fubara said the wordings of the song were not just consolatory but a charge to embolden the people to firm up their trust in God, who alone, can navigate the path to greater triumph in the New Year.

He said: “The Red Biro is still filled. It is still here with me. Every enemy plan will continue to crash,” and wished everyone a happy new year.





The Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Niger Delta, Dr Emmanuel Oko-Jaja, who conducted the service, recalled the many challenges, including conspiracy, blackmail, attacks, economic hardship and ill-health and near hopeless situations experienced in 2024 but quickly added that those troubles never overwhelmed the brethren.





Oko-Jaja said God has given a new song of triumph to those who are grateful to Him for the marvellous works perfected in their lives, admonishing them that in the New Year, God will faithfully uphold, deliver and ensure that they continue to live victoriously.





He prayed for peace, unity, progress and accelerated development of the State in line with the key targets of the state government’s 2025 Budget of Inclusive Growth and Development.





Highlights of the service included praise and worship, choir ministration, which ushered in 2025 at midnight Tuesday with shouts of ‘Happy New Year’ renting the air.





Those who joined the governor in the service include, Speaker, of Rivers State House of Assembly, Mr. Victor Oko-Jumbo; Chief of Staff, of Government House, Dr Edison Ehie, some members of the National Assembly, Awaji-Inombek Abiante, Boma Goodhead, Anderson Igbiks, and Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom, King Dandeson Jaja.





Others were Senator Adawari Pepple, former Inspector-General of Police, Mike Okiro, Theodore Georgewill, Dr. Tamunosis Gogo-Jaja, members of the State Executive Council, some Local Government Council chairmen; elders; political leaders; and key stakeholders in the state.



