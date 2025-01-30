LASTMA Impounds 173 Vehicles For Illegal Parking, Obstruction In Lagos

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has impounded 173 commercial buses and private vehicles in Lagos Island as part of its renewed enforcement to restore traffic discipline in the metropolis.





The impounded vehicles included 125 commercial buses and 48 private vehicles.





The vehicles were impounded in locations such as Idumota, Ijaye Street, Martins, Ereko, Nnamdi Azikiwe by Tom Jones, Ebute-Ero, Oyingbo, Ijora, Adeniji Adele, and Iddo.





According to a release from the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Taofik Adebayo, the vehicles were impounded for parking in unauthorized locations and for obstructing traffic flow.





He stated “a significant number of the offenders were caught engaging in perilous maneuvers, such as driving against traffic (one-way) and executing hazardous reversals from Iddo to Idumota to pick up passengers—reckless actions that have precipitated multiple road accidents and senseless loss of lives.”





Adebayo noted that the clampdown was led by the LASTMA General Manager, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki.





He added that the agency would extend the operation to other parts of the metropolis.

