Breaking: Court Grants Omoyele Sowore N10m Bail

The federal high court sitting in Abuja has granted bail to the convener of the #RevolutioNow protest, Omoyele Sowore N10million Naira and one surety in like sum. 

As part of the conditions for bail Justice Musa Liman held that the surety must be a responsible individual with landed property valued in like sum. 

The surety is expected to deposit the original documents of landed property and a passport photograph to the registrar of the court. 

Mr Sowore was ordered by the court to deposit his travel documents with the registrar of the court. 

The trial judge however gave Mr Sowore 24 hours to perfect the bail conditions or be remanded by in police custody till the bail was perfected.

