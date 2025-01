Vigilante Group Storms Kidnappers Den In Anambra, Recovers 2 Ak47 , 8 Pump Action Rifle etc

In its bid to eliminate all manners of criminality, the new formed security vigilante group in Anambra State has stormed a kidnappers den in the state and a cache of arms

This was a post by the group

AS AT 12:15 AM ON 30TH JANUARY 2025. TROOPS CARRIED OUT RAID OPERATIONS BASED ON CREDIBLE INTELLIGENCE TO A KIDNAPPERS HIDEOUT/ARMOURY LOCATION AT ENUGWU AGIDI, NJIKOKA LGA OF ANAMBRA STATE.





ONE MR CHUKWUDI TANSI, A MEMBER OF A SUSPECTED KIDNAPPING SYNDICATE WAS APPREHENDED.





ITEMS RECOVERED INCLUDE





2 AK 47 RIFLES

8 PUMP ACTION GUNS

4 LOCALLY MADE PISTOLS

3 PACKETS OF CARTRIDGES (101 CARTRIDGES)

4 EMPTY MAGAZINES OF AK 47 RIFLES

3 CUTLASSES

ONE BAOFENG RADIO,

ONE MOTORCYCLE AND

SOME CHARMS.

Operation Udogachi

Agunaechemba