Nigerian politicians Only Interested In Office To Steal, Kill, Retain Power

Former Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi has alleged that Nigerian politicians are in office to steal, kill, and retain power, stressing the corrupt nature of the political system.





Amaechi made the statement at the National Conference on Strengthening Democracy in Nigeria, which was held earlier in the week, where he discussed the challenges of good governance and political integrity in the country.





He criticised the public’s complacency, claiming that politicians get away with crimes because of short public memory and a lack of accountability.





“All we hear here is typical Nigeria, and you’re clapping. That’s why politicians get away with anything,” he said.





They get away with murder because you have a short memory. None of you here can defend the votes. You have complained; Nigerians have been clapping for you.”





Amaechi also pointed to President Bola Tinubu, suggesting that the political climate would remain unchanged as many Nigerians tend to forget history.





“The politician is there in Nigeria to steal, to maim, to kill, and to remain in power,” Amaechi stated, urging Nigerians to remember the past and not expect change from the current administration.





He also reflected on his personal political journey, attributing his involvement to poverty and necessity since graduating in 1987.

Amaechi further discussed his role in the formation of the All Progressives Congress (APC), asserting that his contributions were pivotal to the party’s success in elections.





He claimed that his commitment to the party, including not standing by former President Goodluck Jonathan ahead of the 2015 presidential election, which the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lost to former military head of state General Muhammadu Buhari, helped secure power for the APC.





He added, “You can’t wish me away in the formation of APC; you certainly can wish me away. You can’t wish me away on how APC won election, you can’t. But the truth is that if some of us did not stick out our necks to say PDP, Goodluck, we want to die with you.”





He also shared experiences from political rallies, revealing how some events were organised with financial incentives for attendees. Reflecting on an APC rally, he recalled seeing women at the event wearing “Jonathan for President” shirts, despite the rally being for a different cause.

He recounted how someone had told him at an event in Lagos that the people were paid to attend and “if tomorrow Tinubu comes with the same transport money, they will also come.”



