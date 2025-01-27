Lagos CP Refutes Obasa’s Allegations of Involvement In Removal

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Ishola Olawale, has dismissed allegations made by Mudashiru Obasa, the former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, who accused him of orchestrating his impeachment by deploying police officers to invade the Assembly and his residences.

Obasa, who returned to Lagos on Saturday, claimed that over 200 policemen had invaded his homes in Agege and the GRA, locking his family inside and preventing his children from entering the premises. “My children did not sleep in this house on that day because they were locked out, and my wife was kept inside under house arrest,” Obasa alleged.

Responding swiftly to these accusations, CP Olawale suggested that the claims could be independently verified by speaking to residents and security personnel at Obasa’s estate. “The man lives within an estate, so that means before you get to his house, you must have breached the gate of that estate,” the Commissioner stated. “There are gatemen in the estate. Why don’t you find out? 200 policemen? How many policemen do I have? Have you asked that question?”

CP Olawale also denied that the police had any involvement in activities within the Assembly premises. “Whatever happens there (in the Assembly) has nothing to do with the police,” he clarified. “They have ways they check themselves in, and I don’t believe anybody who has no business inside the Assembly is allowed in. They have their sergeants at hand who coordinate the conduct of the Assembly.”

The Commissioner reiterated that the police are legally barred from intervening in legislative matters. “It has nothing to do with me as a policeman,” he concluded, firmly denying Obasa’s assertions.

This rebuttal adds another layer of intrigue to the ongoing fallout from Obasa’s impeachment, which has stirred controversy and heightened tensions within the Lagos State political landscape. Observers are keenly watching to see how this dispute unfolds in the coming days.