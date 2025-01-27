African Ambassadors Economic Forum 2025 To Hold In USA

This year's African Ambassadors Economic Forum will hold in Washington DC in July 2025 according to the organizers

The event brings together entrepreneurs and decision makers from Africa and other parts of the world to discuss Africa and its full Economic potentials

Introducing H.E. Hilda Suka-Mafudze one of the keynote speakers

H.E. Hilda Suka-Mafudze, is the African Union Ambassador to the United States since October 2021, a key figure in enhancing U.S.-Africa relations. With over two decades of diplomatic experience, she is known as a “quiet champion of democracy,” advocating for democratic institutions across Africa. Previously, she held ambassadorial roles representing Zimbabwe in Sudan, South Sudan, and Malawi.`





A strong advocate for civil society, she emphasizes the inclusion of marginalized groups—particularly women, youth, and children—in public policy. Her background includes serving in Zimbabwe’s Parliament and holding a Master of Arts in International Relations from the University of Leicester. Fluent in English and knowledgeable in French and Southern African languages, Ambassador Suka-Mafudze is poised to share her vision for fostering economic ties at the African Ambassadors Economic Forum.

Date: 18th to 20th July 2025

Venue: African house Washington DC USA

Time: 9am Est

Who Will Attend?

– 50+ countries represented

– 10+ Heads of Government

– 20 US Policymakers & African-born US Officials

– 100+ Leaders from the Diaspora Community

– 10+ Financial Institutions & Industry Executives

– 20+ Women Leaders

– 350+ Delegates





Get Involved:

For participation click here –

https://aaeforum.org/ticket/



For sponsorship click here –https://aaeforum.org/sponsorship opportunities,

www.aaeforum.org

Phone: +234 803 316 7827 | +1 (973) 634-8212 | +1 (929) 741-3804 | +1 212-233-0806

Email:

info@aaeforum.org







