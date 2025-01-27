Guv’ Ken Olumese Honored With Special Recognition Award By Ojez Forum

Lagos witnessed a night of nostalgia and celebration on Sunday as The Forum by Ojez honored Guv’ Ken Calebs Olumese with a Special Recognition Award for his outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s hospitality and entertainment industry. The award cements his legacy as a pioneer who transformed nightlife and empowered countless entertainers.





Prominent personalities, including Ehi Braimah, Azuh Arinze, Mayor Akinpelu, Sunny Neji, and Charles Inojie, paid glowing tributes to Olumese’s selflessness, discipline, and generosity. They highlighted his role in shaping careers, describing him as a man who valued professionalism and gave many their first big break in the industry. Segun Arinze, in reading the citation, called Olumese a cultural curator who provided a prestigious platform for emerging talent at his legendary NiteShift Coliseum.





Nicknamed “Governor of Nigeria’s Nightlife,” Olumese’s influence extended beyond entertainment. His nightclub was a hub for strategic networking, social discourse, and national engagement, frequently hosting top business and political figures. His impeccable style, leadership, and ability to merge entertainment with diplomacy set him apart as a true icon.





In his acceptance speech, Olumese thanked Ojez Entertainment Chairman Joseph Odobeatu for recognizing him even in retirement. Reflecting on his enduring success, he credited his strong character and lasting relationships with those who supported NiteShift from the beginning. He urged young entertainers to embrace hard work, professionalism, and discipline in their careers.





The Ojez Band thrilled guests with a mix of nostalgic and contemporary music, setting the perfect mood for the evening. The event attracted top celebrities and business figures, including Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki), Dr. Julius Nwokoro, Kevin Olumese, Bode Morakinyo, Bonny Alinta, Azuh Augustus, Franklin Mgbanwa, Moji Mama Ajasco, and Charles Inojie.





Ojez Entertainment Chairman Joseph Odobeatu expressed delight at the event’s success and promised more engaging activities in the coming year. The night was not just a tribute to Olumese but a testament to his lasting impact on Nigeria’s entertainment and hospitality landscape.



