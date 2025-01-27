Breaking : Omoyele Sowore Refuses Police Bail Conditions, Opts To Remain In Custody

Omoyele Sowore has rejected the Nigerian police bail conditions and opted to remain in custody.

The activist and former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) appeared at the Force Criminal Intelligence Department (FCID) in Abuja at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, after he was summoned for questioning over a viral video in which he accused police officers at a checkpoint in Lagos of extortion.

Sowore was summoned to address multiple allegations, including resisting and obstructing public officers, disobedience to lawful orders, cyberstalking and actions allegedly intended to prevent arrests.

Subsequently, Sowore disclosed via his X handle that he had been granted administrative bail, which he vowed to reject because the conditions are “unreasonable.”

His Posts

UPDATE: The PoliceNG team assigned to my case has informed me that the DIG of FID, Dasuki Galandachi, has reevaluated my bail conditions, necessitating the production of a level 16 civil servant and the surrender of my international passport, a condition I have declined outright.

I refuse to participate in any arrangement that undermines my personal integrity.

Below is also the response of my lawyer, Femi Falana SAN to the ridiculous request of the Nigeria Police.

Dear Hon DIG,

Thanks for reducing the bail condition of Mr. Omoyele Sowore to a surety of level 16.

However, i wish to point out that such bail condition has been declared illegal by the Court of Appeal in the case of Dasuki V. Director-General, S.S.S. [2020]10 NWLR PT.1731 PG. 136-143 where Adah JCA (now JSC) held as follows:

"Let me quickly say that of concern it is to us that as a court we must be ready and sensitive enough not to allow or do anything that will run foul of the law. The issue of involving civil servants or Public Officers in the Public Service of the Federation and the State in bail of people accused of criminal offences has never been the practice in Nigeria or any part of the civilized world. It was an oversight on our part to allow it in. Our Civil and Public Service Rules do not have any room for it. Expecting a Level 16 Servant to own property worth N100,000,000, will be running counter to the Public Service Rules and by extension the war against corruption. It is in this respect that I will act ex debito justitiae to ensure that the aspect of involving serving Public Servant below the status of Level 16 Officer in either the state or Public Service of the Federation or any of its agencies be removed and I so order.”





"It is a wrap! The Nigeria Police Force is holding me in custody until further notice, following my refusal to accept their illegal bail condition. #egbetokunmustgo #RevolutionNow"