Breaking: EFCC Operative Slumps , Dies On Lagos Street









Tragedy struck in Lagos as an officer of the Economic Financial and Crimes Commission slumped and died today

According to report reaching CKNNews the officer , Sylvanus Remedy Ngaye was working at the Zonal Headquarters in Lagos before he was recently transferred to Makurdi, Benue State

He arrived Lagos last weekend to visit his family

A video showed that while walking on the streets of Lagos ,he suddenly slumped and before he could be rushed to the hospital he had given up the ghost

Those who attended to him ,were able to identify him through his identity card and reported the incident to EFCC office in Lagos

His death is coming barely one week after another operative of the agency was shot while on duty in Anambra State

