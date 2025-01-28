NECO Issues SSCE Certificate to Student Without Writing Exam ...Education Minister Alausa

In a shocking revelation, the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, has exposed rampant certificate racketeering within Nigeria’s Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (SSCE). Alausa disclosed that some administrators are fraudulently issuing original certificates to candidates who never sat for the exams, sparking nationwide outrage and calls for urgent reforms.

Speaking during a press briefing on the policy direction for the education sector under his leadership, Alausa recounted a troubling case involving a candidate who obtained an authentic National Examination Council (NECO) SSCE result without sitting for the examination.

“Somebody came and said they wanted to get admitted into the university. They said they didn’t make certain credits. They asked what they needed to make. They returned and were given a result showing A+ in nine subjects,” Alausa revealed.

He continued, “NECO generated an original result of nine A’s for this candidate without doing an exam. I have evidence of that. And I confirmed that it was an original result. My mind bled. We cannot allow that to continue.”

The minister expressed outrage at the scale of malpractice, vowing to hold examination bodies accountable. “If you’re the head of WAEC or NECO, we will remove that head. This entire indiscipline and racketeering in our exam system must stop. It’s absolute nonsense,” he warned.

Crackdown on Examination Malpractices

To curb these issues, Alausa announced the inauguration of a committee tasked with enhancing the quality and integrity of Nigeria’s examination system. Among its mandates is the implementation of a fully computer-based SSCE system by 2027, a move aimed at reducing human interference and malpractice.

Alausa emphasized the need for a holistic approach to tackle examination malpractices, noting that students are not the sole culprits. “It must stop from today when this committee is implemented. I will monitor it so closely. If it doesn’t stop, there will be consequences,” he asserted.

A Call for Accountability

The minister reiterated the government’s commitment to eradicating examination fraud and restoring credibility to Nigeria’s education sector. He also called on stakeholders to support efforts aimed at eliminating malpractice and ensuring that the nation’s examination bodies uphold the highest standards of integrity.

“Certificate racketeering undermines the credibility of our education system and the future of our children. It’s time to put an end to this practice and rebuild trust in our examination processes,” Alausa concluded.

Stay tuned to Lagos Reporters for exclusive updates on this developing story and the government’s efforts to reform Nigeria’s education system.