IGP Arrives Enugu On 2 Day Visit

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has arrived Enugu State today 3rd January 2025, on a two-day official visit aimed at strengthening security and fostering collaboration with key stakeholders in the region. The IGP is accompanied by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) in charge of the South-East, DIG Frank Mba mni; the AIG Zone 13, AIG Godwin n. Aghaulor; the AIG FCID Annex, Enugu, AIG Kwazhi Bzigu Dali, mni; Commissioners of Police of Enugu and Anambra States, and other senior officers.

As part of his engagements, the IGP paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Enugu State, H.E Dr Peter N. Mbah, during which discussions centered on strategies to enhance the security architecture of the state and ensure the safety of lives and property. The IGP reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to maintaining peace and security across the country and extensively, to Enugu State. Following his visit to the Governor, the IGP proceeded to the Enugu Council of Traditional Rulers, where he was warmly received by the Chairman, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Samuel Asabo, and other esteemed traditional rulers.





The Inspector-General of Police further emphasized the critical role of traditional institutions in enhancing community-based security initiatives and urged their continued support and collaboration in addressing security challenges in the state. This visit underscores the IGP's dedication to community-oriented policing and his resolve to engage with diverse stakeholders to strengthen trust, cooperation, and proactive crime prevention measures in Enugu State and the South-East region at large.

Addressing the officers and men, the IGP harped on discipline, professionalism and decency. Every Police Officer is enjoined to portray pleasant character at all times, showing empathy to citizens while discharging their lawful duties.

The Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in its mission to protect lives and property while fostering peace, stability, and development across the nation.



