Accidental Discharge From Policeman Celebrating His Promotion Kills Woman In Ekiti

A young woman identified as Ifeoluwa Adekalu has been killed after she was hit by an accidentally discharged bullets from the gun of a policeman in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital at the Okela Police Station in the Ekiti State capital, on Thursday, January 2.

The yet-to-be-unveiled police officer, who was on a visit to the station reportedly shot the bullets while in a joyous mood as he received the promotion news from one of his colleagues, which sadly hit the woman.

There was, however, confusion over the exact location of the victim said to be a mother of one at the time of the unfortunate shooting,

Unconfirmed reports claimed the accidental discharge by the policeman, who was attached to another unit of the State Police Command, hit the victim in front of a saloon located opposite the police station. Others claim the deceased had come to the police station to see her husband who was in detention when the incident occurred.

She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where she died from the injuries sustained from the gunshot.

AIG Adewale Adeniran confirmed the incident saying the officer in question has been disarmed and detained.

