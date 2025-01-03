Olugbenga Adewole Assumes Office As Rivers CP ( Full Profile)









The Rivers State Police Command has a new helmsman, in person of CP Olugbenga Adepoju Adewole, psc,mnips. with unique crime fighting strategies.

He is a seasoned Police Officer with exceptional service records and great wealth of experience in modern policing.





He assumed office on 2nd December, 2024 as the 47th Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Police Command. He takes over from the former Commissioner of Police, CP Mustapha Mohammed Bala, psc, who was recently promoted to AIG and subsequently redeployed as Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone 6 Calabar.





Until his appointment, Olugbenga Adepoju was in-charge of the Department of Operations, Rivers State Police Command.





CP Olugbenga Adepoju Adewole hails from Ibadan Town in the Ibadan North/East Local Government Area of Oyo State.





He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree (Honours) in Psychology from the prestigious premier University of Ibadan in 1991.





CP Olugbenga Adepoju was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on 10th June, 1994 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.





WORKING EXPERIENCE:

CP Olugbenga Adepoju has had a distinguished career serving in various capacities including:





= O/C Anti-Robbery Squad inter- state Zone 4 Benue state, O/C Anti Robbery, DTO/ DCO/ P&G Enugu Command,





=Unit Commander, 31PMF Asaba and 36PMF Kebbi Command respectively.





=Divisional Police Officer, Special Area and Diobu Divisions all in Rivers State Command.





=Divisional Police Officer Ilasan/Ogudu/Iponri Divisions, 2ic Area K seme, 2ic Area C surulere Lagos State Command.





=Divisional Police Officer GRA and 2i/C Operations, Borno State Command.





=Swift Operations Squad (SOS) Rivers State Command.





=Assistant Commissioner of Police Admin, Zone 2, Lagos.





=Assistant Commissioner of Police, IGP Special Squad.

=Area P Commdr Alagbado Lagos.





=DCO/DTO/P&G/ OC Anti-Robbery SCID in Rivers State Police Command.





=DC

Administration Railway command HQ Lagos

DC Admin. FCID Annex Lagos

DC Admin. Western Port Lagos.

=DC Administration, Zamfara State Command.





=DC DFA Force CID, Abuja.





=DC in-charge of Operations, Rivers State Police Command.





COURSES ATTENDED:

=Police Mobile Training at Gwoza in Maiduguri.





=Citizenship and Leadership Training Shere Hills, Jos.

=Executive leadership command course, Kaduna

= Junior command course, Jos.

=Strategic Leadership and Command Course at the prestigious National Institute of Police Studies, Abuja.





PROFESSIONAL MEMBERSHIP:

=National Institute of Police Studies and International Association of Chiefs of Police, USA.





HOBBIES:

=Counselling, Reading, Dancing and Watching detective Movies.





MARITAL STATUS:

=He is happily married and blessed with Children.





The Cp can be reached on this phone number 08056938044