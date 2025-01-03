Archbishop Abduction:Time For Collective Repudiation Of alụ In Our Society..By Osita Chidoka

They released Archbishop Okpala after 25 days! A man of 75 years. I pleaded with the kidnappers amidst the widespread fear in the land.

Igbo civilisation is under attack, and it is time we rise beyond politics and confront it.

Nothing is sacred anymore. The Igbo trinity of Uche na Uchu is now utilised without Egwuchukwu

We suffered kidnapping during the slave trade era, and it sowed the seed of distrust in an otherwise peaceful and trusting society.

It is our priests, Bishops, men and women today. Following will be our children and aged.

Celebrating that it is not us today is momentary celebration like the man told he will die on Monday, he woke up on Tuesday jubilant that he did not die. Sadly, he forgot that there is another Monday next week.

It is time to speak up. Time for collective repudiation of alụ in our society.





Osita Chidoka

3 January 2025

Photo credit Punch Newspapers