Soludo Places N10m Bounty And Curses On Killers Of Seven Guests At Anambra Burial

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has offered a N10 million reward for information leading to the capture of the unidentified gunmen responsible for a deadly attack in the Ihiala area.





Gumnmen, on Monday, 30 December, attacked and kiIIed two security operatives and five unarmed residents in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.





The police said the attackers began shooting sporadically when they arrived at a venue where preparations were ongoing for a burial ceremony slated for 2 January.





During a condolence visit, Mr Soludo asked residents of Ihiala to rise to the challenge of fighting insecurity in the area.





“Anyone that will give information that will lead us to get these kiIIers, the government will give that person N10 million. We are bringing N10 million on their heads- each of them,” he stated





Mr Soludo also rained curses on the g□nmen who carried out the attack and kiIIings in the council area.





“I am saying on behalf of Anambra State that all the people who carried out this attack and kiIIings, their generation, will never see good things. They, their children and all their supporters will not witness good things,” the governor said.