I Love Men Who Use Sex Toys On Me .. Ada La Pinky

A content creator and disc jockey, Ada Ebere, aka Ada La Pinky, has said that she prefers men who use sex toys on their partners.

In an interview , she said, “If you get a man that uses toys on you when you are doing it, you have got the greatest man ever.





“Men often believe that using toys will get you addicted and you will not want the real thing again, but that’s a lie. I love a man that knows how to use toys on me.”

The heavily endowed lady also maintained that she was satisfied with her body, saying, “I don’t get intimidated by that at all because I know my body is pretty and if it gets bad, I will get it done. One should get one’s body done if one feels uncomfortable.”

On Nollywood’s portrayal of nudity and sex scenes, Ada La Pinky said, “Nollywood is doing an amazing job and the actresses are all ‘fire’. I don’t think they represent just being sexy. We have different types of movies that are not based on nudity just the same way we have them in Hollywood.

“There are people who tell me that they love my boobs and that it’s because of me, they can wear sexy clothes to showcase their boobs and body. My advice to anybody is that they should wear whatever they are comfortable in.”



