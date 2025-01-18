Young Mother Slaughtered Harvesting Vegetables On Ogun Farm

The quiet farming community of Ilewo Orile in Abeokuta North, Ogun State, was thrown into mourning on Wednesday after a 29-year-old mother of one, Mrs Gloria Peter Ajine, was brutally murdered while harvesting vegetables on her farm.





Gloria, described by her family as a hardworking and devoted woman, had gone to her farm that afternoon to gather vegetables in preparation for the market day on 16 January.

Tragically, she never returned home.

Her grieving husband, Mr Peter Ajine, recounted the harrowing discovery with tears in his eyes. “I still cannot believe she’s gone. Gloria was the light of our family,” he said.





“She went to the farm to gather food for us, for our son, for the market. Who would do this to her? She didn’t deserve to die like this. My heart is shattered.”





The family revealed that Gloria was found hours later on her farm, lying lifeless in a pool of blood. The assailants, who remain unidentified, had attacked her in what they described as a “cold-blooded manner.”





Born into the Ochong family in Adum East Ito, Obi Local Government Area of Benue State, Gloria was married into the Ajine family of Abofutu Ikponyire, also in Benue State. Her husband and their young child had relocated to Ogun State to build a better life.





Speaking on behalf of the family, her husband called the murder “an unspeakable act of violence that has left a void in our lives.”





He said, “Gloria was the kind of person who would light up a room. She was hardworking, loving, and full of dreams for her family. To think that she died in such a horrific way is unbearable.”





The family has called on law enforcement agencies in Ogun State to launch a full investigation into the murder and bring the perpetrators to justice.





Holding their one-year-old child in his arms, Peter made an emotional plea to the authorities.





“I have lost my wife, my partner, and my best friend. Our son has lost his mother,” he cried.





“We are calling on the government, on the police, and on everyone to help us find those who did this. Gloria’s life cannot end like this, without justice.”





He added, “I need to know why. Why would anyone do this? She didn’t have enemies. She was a good woman who worked hard for her family. Whoever did this has taken away my joy, and I will not rest until justice is served.”





Residents of Ilewo Orile have expressed shock over the incident, describing it as a rare and gruesome crime in their peaceful community.





Neighbours who knew Gloria spoke of her kindness and diligence in providing for her family.





“This is a tragedy,” said Mrs Rukayat Oladimeji, a neighbour. “Gloria was always smiling, always working hard. We cannot believe someone would take her life like this.”





Another community member, Mr Gbenga Adewale, added, “We are afraid. If this could happen to her, it could happen to anyone. The police need to act fast to ensure the safety of everyone in this area.”





The Ajine and Ochong families have jointly issued a statement condemning the act and demanding swift action.





“This murder is a tragedy not just for our family but for society as a whole. We call on the Ogun State Police Command to intensify their efforts in investigating this case and ensuring that the killers are brought to book,” the statement read.





The family also appealed to the government and human rights organisations to support their quest for justice, stressing that such acts of violence must not be allowed to continue unchecked.





When contacted by Saturday PUNCH, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, said she would gather more information about the crime and get back to the correspondent. She had yet to do so as of press time.





CSOs demand justice





Two civil rights organisations, the Human Rights Advocacy Watch Campaign and the All Nigerian Women League have expressed outrage over the gruesome murder of Mrs Gloria Peter Ajine.





In a joint statement released on Friday, signed by the Presidents of the HRAWC and NWJL, Mabel Ndinne and Maureen Fineface, the organisations condemned the act, describing it as a heinous crime that underscores the alarming insecurity faced by vulnerable Nigerians, particularly women in rural areas.





“This brutal killing of Mrs Gloria Peter Ajine is not just an attack on one family but an attack on our collective humanity,” the statement read. “It is heartbreaking that a woman, who was working to provide for her family, was cut down in such a horrific manner. This tragedy reflects the failure of the state to protect its citizens, particularly women, who are often more vulnerable to acts of violence in our society.”





The organisations demanded an immediate and thorough investigation by the Ogun State Police Command, calling on the authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice swiftly.

