Yahoo Boys Kill EFCC Operative In

Suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ Open Fire On EFCC Operatives, Kill One, Injure Another In Anambra State

An officer was fatally shot, and another critically injured when suspected internet fraudsters, known as Yahoo Boys, opened fire on anti-graft operatives in Anambra on Friday.

The operatives, who had traveled from their Enugu zonal headquarters, were on a mission to apprehend a cluster of suspected cybercriminals when they encountered deadly resistance. The attack occurred on Friday morning, leaving one officer dead on the spot and another hospitalized in critical condition by nightfall.

A male suspect was arrested for the murder, but his identity remains undisclosed. Authorities have yet to confirm if he has legal representation.

The incident comes amidst efforts by agency chairman Ola Olukoyede to strengthen protocols for raiding white-collar criminals, traditionally perceived as unarmed and easier to apprehend.

The slain officer, whose name was withheld, was an assistant superintendent who had recently passed a promotional examination.

The development has raised concerns among anti-graft personnel, who revealed that the agency’s life insurance scheme has been dormant for years.

“We no longer have life insurance,” an officer told The Gazette under anonymity. “The last time families of deceased officers received compensation was during Farida Waziri’s tenure.”

Another officer lamented, “The families of today’s victim will receive nothing. Can we say he died for nothing?”

The attack highlights the escalating risks anti-graft operatives face as they combat increasingly armed and violent cybercriminals.



