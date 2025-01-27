I Feed Now As Ex-president From Renting Out One of My Houses In Kaduna..Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, disclosed that he now lived on money he earned from renting out one of his two houses in Kaduna State, insisting he did not corruptly enrich himself as president.

Buhari said Nigeria was a difficult country to govern because of its complexities, and tasked the leaders on transparency and accountability.

He made the revelations while addressing the All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in Katsina State, at Government House, Katsina, ahead of the state’s local council election, scheduled for February 15.

The former president said most Nigerians were unaware of the administrative challenges involved in governing the country, but simply blamed their leaders during and after their tenures.

Buhari said, in Hausa, “Nigeria is a difficult country to govern, but most Nigerians are unaware. Until you find yourself in the administrative position of the country, if not, you will not understand the complexities.

“I look much better and healthier now than when I was the president of the country. Anybody that sees me now acknowledges that I look better than before.”

He explained that did not corruptly enrich himself with the country’s wealth during his eight years as president.

Buhari, who was visibly excited, added that nobody could blackmail him for illicit enrichment while in office.

He disclosed that he had only three houses in his native Daura, Katsina State, and Kaduna State.

He said, “After my eight years as a civil president, I have only three houses; one in Daura and two in Kaduna. I have given one out for renting where I get money for feeding.”

Buhari urged Nigerian leaders to adopt transparency and accountability as guiding principles while in office.

In his remarks, Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State urged APC stakeholders to mobilise electoral support across the state in preparation for the forthcoming local government elections.

Radda said APC chieftains should canvass for support in their respective local government areas. He stressed the importance of achieving total victory through popular votes while ensuring transparent electoral processes.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Mohammed, said, “We are committed to conducting elections that reflect the true will of the people.”



