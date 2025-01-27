Anambra Police Anti-Cult Squad Arrest Two Benue Indigenes For Gun Possession

Operatives of the Special Anti-Cult Squad Enugwu Ukwu, at a security checkpoint on Umudioka-Awkuzu road by Igbariam on 25th January 2025 by 5.38 pm arrested two out of the four occupants of a white Toyota Corolla vehicle with registration number YAB 26 CB. The team also recovered one barreta pistol, two live ammunition and the Toyota Corolla vehicle. 


The two suspects are Raphael Peverga and Saakura Teryima both aged 22 years old and from Benue State. Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to arrest the other two suspects that are currently on the run. 


It was reported that the suspects alighted from the vehicle while still in motion when the Operatives ordered them to park the vehicle for a Security search.


The Commissioner of Police CP Nnaghe Obono Itam assures that the Command shall continue to evolve strategy and improve operational positioning in the State to nip to the bud such criminal elements.


