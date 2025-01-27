Breaking : Mojisola Meranda Officially Assumes Office As Lagos Speaker , Obasa Missing In Action

The Lagos State House of Assembly witnessed a significant shift in leadership today as Rt. Hon. Mojisola Meranda officially moved into the Speaker’s office. Honorable members of the House accompanied the new Speaker to the complex in a show of solidarity and support.

This development follows the recent impeachment of the former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, who had earlier claimed over the weekend that his removal was unconstitutional. Despite his assertions, Obasa was notably absent from the Assembly premises today.

Meranda’s assumption of office was marked by a warm reception from her colleagues, who have rallied around her leadership. Members were seen entering the Speaker’s office with her, signaling a collective endorsement of the new administration.

The absence of Obasa, who had promised to resume duties on Monday, January 27, has raised questions about his next steps. Meanwhile, the House appears to be moving forward under Meranda’s stewardship, setting a new tone for its operations.

Observers say the transition reflects the determination of the Assembly to maintain stability and uphold its legislative duties despite the recent controversies. The coming days will reveal whether Obasa plans to challenge his impeachment further or accept the new leadership structure in the House.