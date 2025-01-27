Gospel Artiste, Timileyin Ajayi Pleads Not Guilty Of Murder

Gospel artiste, Timileyin Ajayi, who was recently arrested for murdering a young lady, Salome Adaidu, in Nasarawa state, has pleaded not guilty to the one count charge of culpable homicide filed against him.





Ajayi was arraigned before Justice Simon Aboki of the High Court of Justice, Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital on Monday morning January 27.





He was charged with one count of culpable homicide punishable by de@th, contrary to Section 221 of the Penal Code of Northern Nigeria





The 32-year-old was apprehended on January 12 for the m#rder of Adaidu, a 24-year-old member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), who served at Nicon Insurance in the Nation’s capital, Abuja, before her de@th.





Salome was m#rdered when she visited the suspect at his house in the Papalana axis at New Karshi in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.





While being paraded before newsmen, Ajayi confessed to killing Salome who he claimed was his girlfriend and said he has no regrets as she allegedly cheated on him.