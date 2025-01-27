Star Artiste Tuface Announces Separation From Wife, Annie

After speculations that his Instagram account may have been hacked, Tubaba made a post saying no one hacked his account.

Renowned Nigerian musician and performer Innocent Idibia, widely known as 2Baba or Tuface, has announced his separation from his wife, Annie Idibia, via a now-deleted post on Instagram.

In the emotional statement, 2Baba disclosed that they had been separated for some time and had taken steps toward divorce.

The announcement has shocked fans and admirers, as the couple has long been celebrated as one of Nigeria's most iconic celebrity duos.

In his post, 2Baba mentioned plans to hold a press conference to provide more details, emphasizing his commitment to sharing his perspective directly with his supporters and music lovers around the globe.

He wrote, "Hello my beautiful people of all federation. Well this thing I have to say short but also long… I and Annie Macauley have been separated for a while now, and currently filed for divorce.

"I would grant a press release soon to say my story. Not because it is anyone’s right to know about my personal life, but because I love my people and I want them to know my innocence or offense. Stay bless my people.”

