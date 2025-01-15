I Don't Regret Killing And Beheading My Girlfriend..Abuja Gospel Artiste

Timileyin Ajayi, 32, has been remanded in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Nasarawa State Police Command in Lafia, the state capital for the alleged murder of a 24-year-old corps member, Salome Adaidu





Adaidu, who was serving in Abuja, was reportedly killed during a visit to Ajayi’s residence in the Papalana area of New Karshi, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.





Ajayi was arrested on Sunday, January 12, while attempting to dispose of Adaidu’s severed head after dismembering her body.





He was subsequently paraded at the Nasarawa State Police Command headquarters, alongside the knife and machetes allegedly used for the crime.





Visibly injured from a mob attack prior to his arrest, Ajayi admitted the killing during an exclusive interview with Channels Television, stating that it was unplanned and stemmed from feelings of jealousy.





“I killed her because we don’t have each other all the time, it’s not something I planned. It happened on that day and it happened. Not that I have the plan in mind, she was cheating.





“She hides most of the things from me most times. I got to know from her phone. I saw her chats with other guys on the phone, that was why I decided,” he said.





When asked if he regretted his actions, he replied, “I don’t have any regrets because life is reciprocal that is what I thought. If you must do something to someone, you have to be reciprocal with that person.





“You have to understand what that person is going through so that you can actually put yourself in the position that the person is going through. That is why I don’t have any regrets because we were actually compatible.”





Adaidu’s family denied any knowledge of a relationship between her and the suspect.





Her elder sister, Esther Adaidu, said, “This so-called Timi guy, we don’t know him. We have never seen him until we were called up to tell us that this guy murdered and dismembered our sister.

“I demand and need justice to be served to this guy sitting over there because he is the one that murdered my sister and he confirmed it to me.”

Her uncle, Samson Adaji Adaidu, who described the gruesome details of the crime, stated the position of the family.

“The position of the family is we discovered this through the Nigerian Police and we are expecting justice from the police,” he said.









He narrated the sad experience, saying, “He has succeeded in destroying our daughter, not ordinary killing, he butchered her into pieces. He cut that body into more than 50 pieces and when you look at the whole thing, he is preparing that body for consumption because he cut them and left them in about six polythene bags’





The Police Public Relations Officer of the Nasarawa State Command, SP Ramhan Nansel, assured all that justice will be served.





He said, “Investigation is ongoing, and upon conclusion of the investigation, he will be arraigned in court for prosecution. I want to assure the family and members of the public that this suspect will not be spared if found wanting.





“He will be charged to court for prosecution. We are calling on members of the public who may have any complaints against the suspect to come forward with their complaints and it will be looked into and investigated.”





While media reports suggested that Ajayi is a gospel singer, he identified himself as a cryptocurrency trader during the interview with Channels Television.



