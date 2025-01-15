Sexual Assault :Court Sentences Arabic Cleric To 23 Years Imprisonment In Lagos

The Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Tuesday convicted and sentenced an Arabic teacher, Oladosu Sakiru, to 21 imprisonment for attempting to sexually assault a 13-year-old female pupil.





The trial judge, Justice Rahman Oshodi, sentenced Sakiru following his guilty plea to the amended two counts of attempted s3xual assault by penetration and indecent treatment of a child.





Oshodi, in his judgment, reprimanded the convict for breaching the trust the parents of the survivor had in him for enrolling their children in the Islamic school.





The judge held that the evidence before the court deduced a pattern of predatory behaviour as the convict subjected the survivor to inappropriate touching and forced himself on her.





According to him, when the convict was confronted with his action, he sought refuge in the often-repeated phrase, “It was the work of the devil.”





Oshodi held that religious leaders, and teachers such as the convict, held a sacred place in society and when such individuals broke the trust placed in them by preying upon children, the court must respond with appropriate severity to reflect society’s condemnation and deter others from committing similar acts.





“As an imam and an Arabic school teacher, you occupy a position of significant trust, that trust extended not only to the 13-year-old child, the one you victimised but also to her parents and the entire community who look to you for spiritual and moral guidance. You betrayed this trust in the most deplorable manner,” he said.





However, the court sentenced Sakiru to 14 years imprisonment on count one and seven years jail term on count two.



