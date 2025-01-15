Ibadan Stampede:Ooni’s Ex Wife, Oriyomi Hamzat Released After Meeting Bail Conditions

The CEO of Agidigbo FM, Oriyomi Hamzat and Queen Naomi have regained their freedom after meeting bail conditions.

On Monday, January 13, 2025, the Oyo State High Court granted bail to Hamzat; Naomi Silekunola, the ex-wife of the Ooni of Ife; and Fasasi Abdullahi, the principal of the Islamic High School, Basorun, Ibadan.





The trio are standing trial for their alleged roles in a stampede that claimed over 30 lives at a funfair in Ibadan in December. Most of the victims were children.

In a video posted on X on Tuesday, Hamzat was seen amid a group of people many of whom are excited to him.

Addressing them in Yoruba, he said, “Oriyomi is back! I’m in a time of reflection, so I’ll remain silent for now. Thank you very much; I’m truly grateful. You may take your leave.”

It would be recalled that following the tragic incident, Oriyomi and other defendants were remanded at Agodi correctional centre.

They were charged with four counts bordering on conspiracy, negligence causing harm, and failing to provide adequate security and medical facilities.

At the resumed hearing of the case at the magistrate court, Sikiru Opaleye, the prosecutor told the court that the defendants were culpable and must face trial.

The Chief Magistrate, Olabisi Ogunkanmi, ruled that that an appeal be filed and taken formally at the high court since the magistrate court lacks the jurisdiction to hear the case.

Ogunkanmi added that the high court would render the magistrate court case moot, and adjourned the matter until January 27.



