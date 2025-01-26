Horrible :30 Graves Discovered Inside Anambra Hotel





In a shocking turn of events, a building operating under the guise of a hotel has been uncovered as a kidnappers' den in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The property, officially registered as Udoka Golden Point Hotel and Suites but popularly known as La Cruise Hotel, was demolished on Saturday after authorities discovered its sinister operations.

Located along the bustling Onitsha-Owerri expressway, the building had served as a front for criminal activities.

During the demolition process, security operatives and local authorities made a horrifying discovery — over 30 well-partitioned graves were found on the structure, alongside a shrine allegedly used for nefarious rituals.

The gruesome revelation has sent shockwaves across the community and beyond, raising serious concerns about the prevalence of similar establishments in the state.

Residents expressed their outrage and called for swift action from the government to investigate other suspicious buildings.





"This is beyond comprehension. God forbid such evil in our land!" exclaimed a local resident who witnessed the demolition.

In light of this discovery, there are growing calls for a statewide operation to investigate hotels, churches, and private companies suspected of being fronts for criminal activities. Community leaders and residents are urging security agencies to declare a thorough "Operation Search" to root out such establishments.

The Anambra State government has yet to issue an official statement on the matter, but residents hope this incident will prompt a concerted effort to ensure safety and security across the state.

The police are yet to react to the discovery too