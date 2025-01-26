EFCC Names Academy Building After Slain Officer

As a gesture of immortalizing a slain officer of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Assistant Superintendent of the EFCC, ASE1 Aminu Sahabi Salisu, the Commission has named the administrative block of its Academy in Karu, Abuja after him.

Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ola Olukoyede disclosed this in Abuja on Saturday, January 25, 2025 while addressing staff of the Commission at the Annual Rewards and Recognition Ceremony held at the EFCC’s Academy.

According to him, Salisu paid the supreme price in the service of the nation and his memory should be kept alive. “We are saddened by the loss of our officer while on official assignment. He was a gallant officer and to this effect, the administrative block of the Academy is hereby named after him”, he said.

At the ceremony, 36 officers of the Commission were rewarded in different categories. The categories include section with highest recovery, section with highest conviction, lawyer with highest conviction, best departmental staff, best zonal directorate, staff of the year, among others.

Commenting on the winners of various rewards, the EFCC boss stated that ‘’I want to congratulate all the winners for their roles. I can only charge you all not to rest on our oars. Excellence is not about doing things right once in a while, it is about doing things right all the time. You need to continue to offer the best as the reward for hard work is more work’’. Olukoyede also disclosed that 900 staff had been promoted as well as the reinstatement of life and property insurance for staff.

He used the occasion to warn officers of the Commission against compromise of the core values of the EFCC, stressing that ‘’the internal cleansing going on in the Commission will spare no one’’’.

Among recipients of the rewards, Chief Superintendent of the EFCC, CSE Alvan Gurumnaan emerged Staff of the Year while the Sokoto Zonal Directorate emerged the Best Directorate of the Year.

The rest are: Bitrus Yakubu, Francis Oniwon, Katmi Kefas, Halilu Dauda, Nenman Danladi, Oluwakemi Aaron, Yusuf Umar, Michael Adukwu Uchechika, David Solomon, among others.