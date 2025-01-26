Gov Eno Lays Foundation For ARISE Senior Citizens Centre, To Flag Off 31 Projects Before May ( Pictures)

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, has announced that his administration will flag off 31 projects before May 2025.





The Governor disclosed this at the foundation-laying ceremony of the ARISE Senior Citizens Centre, located in Itak, Ikono Local Government Area.





Some of the projects, he revealed, include the Command and Control Center, Akwa Ibom Broadcasting Corporation House, General Hospital Ibiono Ibom, Uyo Convention Center, International Market Ikot Ekpene, ARISE Renal Medical/Dialysis Centre, Ibom Hotel in Abuja, and the Medical Village.





Governor Eno noted that the Senior Citizens Centre is one of the facilities that will be situated along the medical corridor between the Ibom Specialist Hospital and Four Points by Sheraton Hotel. He added that the event marked not only the foundation-laying ceremony for the Centre but also the commencement of fencing for the entire site of facilities along the corridor and the construction of complementary access roads.





The Governor explained that the Senior Citizens Centre is the brainchild of his wife, Pastor Patience Umo Eno, who is deeply concerned about the elderly and envisioned a place where they could access personalized services.





He noted that Pastor Patience collaborated with Dr. Itawan James to design the Senior Citizens Centre and subsequently appointed Dr. Itawan as the Delivery Advisor for the project to ensure due compliance.





Governor Eno also stated that the government is working towards making the Specialist Hospital a standalone, quaternary hospital to align with the aspirations of its visioners.





Highlighting the significance of the medical corridor—comprising the Specialist Hospital, Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, the Medical Village, and Ibom Air—the Governor expressed confidence that these developments, combined with the peace and serenity in the state, would elevate Akwa Ibom as a top tourist destination.





He reiterated his commitment to sustaining inclusivity by maintaining a peaceful working relationship with President Bola Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and other leaders across party lines. He urged political jobbers to desist from mischief, emphasizing that the Akwa Ibom project transcends party affiliations.





Governor Eno thanked the people of Ikono and Ibiono Ibom Local Government Areas for supporting his administration, particularly for providing the expanse of land for the medical corridor. He noted that the project would significantly advance the success of his campaign promises and the ARISE Agenda.





In his remarks, the member representing Ikono and Ini Federal Constituency, Hon. Emmanuel Ukpong Udo, commended the Governor for his impactful development initiatives in Ikono and Ibiono Ibom. He noted that despite the contentious nature of the 2023 governorship election, the Governor has remained magnanimous in victory.





Although not a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, Hon. Ukpong Udo assured that, given the Governor’s inclusive leadership and impactful strides, his constituency would massively support Governor Eno in the 2027 general election.





Similarly, the member representing Ikono State Constituency, Hon. Asuquo Nana, lauded the Governor for the various projects sited in Ikono and pledged the constituency’s continued support for the Umo Eno-led administration, promising to reciprocate the gesture in 2027.





In their separate remarks, the Chairmen of Ikono and Ibiono Ibom Local Government Areas, Hon. Oto-Obong Essien and Hon. Asuakak Umoh, respectively, expressed gratitude to the Governor for the projects in their areas, including the ring road, Grace Estate, Use Ikot Amama Road, and the Senior Citizens Centre. They pledged their unwavering support for his administration.





Additionally, Mkpisong Ememobong Essien, Barr. Emmanuel Archibong of the Akwa Ibom Elders Citizens Assembly, and the Paramount Ruler of Ibiono, HRM Okuku (Dr.) Ime Udousoro Inyang, praised the Governor for fulfilling his campaign promises. They particularly commended the payment of backlogs of gratuities and the implementation of pro-life initiatives for the elderly.





Providing an overview of the project, the newly appointed Delivery Advisor, Dr. James, and Ukeme Eyo of U&K Limited described the facility as more than just a structure. They referred to it as an architectural masterpiece featuring medical, recreational, and other facilities designed to enable senior citizens to age gracefully while living in comfort and dignity.