Military Denies Attacks On Malam Fatori Military Base: As CKNNews Comfirms Killing Of Base Commander, Soldiers

Some recent reports by a cross section of the media have claimed that Boko Haram insurgents attacked and dislodged a military base in Malam-Fatori, Borno State, resulting in significant casualties among Nigerian Army personnel.

However, CKNnews has confirmed that the report is inaccurate as the 149 Battalion mentioned is actually part of Sector 2 operations in Yobe State and not stationed in Malam-Fatori.

The facts as gathered by us is that troops of the 149 Battalion were conducting an operation in the Timbuktu Triangle when they came under a suicide attack by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters who deployed a Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device against the troops.

Tragically, the Commanding Officer, a Lieutenant Colonel, and few others lost their lives during this encounter.

This incident occurred during an offensive maneouver, into the Timbuktu Triangle and not at a static military base.

To this end it should be emphasized that NO military base in Malam-Fatori was overrun or dislodged, a high ranking officer of the army asks the public to disregard these false reports.

He also called on media outlets to verify information before publication to prevent the spread of misinformation that could undermine ongoing counter-terrorism efforts.