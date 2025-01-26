US Based Nigerian Found Guilty Of Defrauding 400 Americans Of $6m

Nigerian national Okezie Ogbata has pleaded guilty in a US court to defrauding over 400 elderly and vulnerable Americans of over $6 million through a transnational inheritance fraud scheme.

The 36-year-old and his accomplices deceived victims by sending fraudulent letters claiming to be representatives of a Spanish bank.

The victims were instructed to send money for delivery fees, taxes, and other payments to avoid questioning from government authorities. Ogbata admitted to orchestrating the scheme and is set to be sentenced on April 14, 2025, with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.