US Based Nigerian Found Guilty Of Defrauding 400 Americans Of $6m

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Nigerian national Okezie Ogbata has pleaded guilty in a US court to defrauding over 400 elderly and vulnerable Americans of over $6 million through a transnational inheritance fraud scheme. 

The 36-year-old and his accomplices deceived victims by sending fraudulent letters claiming to be representatives of a Spanish bank. 

The victims were instructed to send money for delivery fees, taxes, and other payments to avoid questioning from government authorities. Ogbata admitted to orchestrating the scheme and is set to be sentenced on April 14, 2025, with a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال