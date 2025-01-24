Governor Makinde loses brother

The Elder brother of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Sunday Makinde is dead.





He was aged 65 years.





According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on media, Suleiman Olanrewaju, he died on Friday, January 24, 2025.





The statement also stated that a brother of the deceased, who is also the Bada Olubadan of Ibadanland and Head of Aigbofa Family of Oja’ba, Ibadan, Chief Olumuyiwa Makinde, announced his death.





He wrote, “With a heavy heart, I announce the passage of my older brother, Engr Sunday Makinde, to eternal glory today, Friday 24th of January 2025.

“His sudden death occurred in his Ibadan residence at 3.20am today, Friday 24th January 2025.





“He is survived by siblings, among whom is the Executive Governor of Oyo state, His Excellency, Engr. Seyi Makinde, children and grand children.”





