Ashny Set For Valentine Special And New Album 'Femme Fatale'

Ashny, Nigeria's sensational Queen of Pop music, has had tremendous success since her debut album 'Ashny Ain't Playing' was released in October 2023, and has constantly pushed out numerous hit tunes and videos to the delight of her fans and followers.

She has had the privilege and opportunity to perform at the Alibaba January 1st concerts (2024&2025), Felabration anniversary concerts at the freedom park (2023&2024), Laffmattazz with Gbenga Adeyinka, Night Of Queens, Muludun Night with Koffi Tha Guru, CIG industry Nights and Goge Africa concert, amongst many other great events.

Charged up to deliver as always she has released several videos for songs like 'FE MI', 'Middle Of Something', 'Gbamigbo', 'Irawo', 'Volup', 'Ara' etc

She just recently dropped a classic Christmas song that was the talk of town and premiered her movie 'Birth Of A Nightingale' (Which is built around music by Ashny and features her as the lead act alongside legendary Diva Yinka Davies, prolific music producer Puffy Tee, Georgewill Johnathan, Openteeth, Makati, Dynamic V and Comedy virtuoso Koffi Tha Guru, who wrote, produced and directed the movie)

Ashny is now set to give fans and well wishers a thrilling encounter at the second edition of 'An Ashny Valentine' live at the Freedom park, Lagos.

This is a live performance engagement alongside with her Char Char band and will also have guest acts like Yinka Davies, Jafextra, Sossick, Pupa Tee, Mooh etc. Audiences get the chance to win merchandise and become members of the Ashtonian fan club.

She is also set to officially present her new album 'Femme Fatale' at the event on February 14.

The groovy and soul driven album was produced by famous producer Sossick, with added productions by Lowkeyz and Daeci.

For the first time Ashny features guest acts on songs like 'If No Be You ft Ypick', 'In My Feelings ft Sossick and Pupa Tee', and 'He Belongs To Me ft Mooh'.

If No Be You and He Belongs To Me videos are out and available on YouTube @ashnyofficial

All songs are available on all music platforms and her website www.ashnymusic.net

An Ashny Valentine tickets will be available at the venue and designated sales points.

https://freedomparklagos.com/event/an-ashny-valentine/





