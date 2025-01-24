UBA To host Knowledge Series Webinar On New Tax Regime For SME’s

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, is set to host a Knowledge Series webinar specifically dedicated towards informing and educating Small and Medium business owners on the 2024 withholding Tax Regulations recently implemented by the federal government.

This special webinar has the theme ‘2024 Withholding Tax Regulations, Specific Emphasis on How They Affect SMEs’ and is scheduled to hold online on Thursday, January 30, 2025, by 12noon prompt. Business owners and SMEs who will like to be a part of this eye-opening event can access the session on Zoom via the link:

https://ubagroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6gAJ6SYeQXaaYanXykBuiQ



The knowledge Series is a regular seminar/workshop organised by the bank as part of its capacity-building initiatives, where leading business leaders and professionals share well-researched insights on relevant topics and best practices for running successful businesses.

This edition seeks to educate business owners on the implications of the new tax regulations and how UBA's offerings can effectively support their growth.

Renowned leaders from diverse industries, including, UBA’s Head, SME Banking, Babatunde Ajayi; Financial Analysts with Anderson Consulting, Adeyemi Adediran and Vincent Okoukoni will be on ground to share their rich insights and explain how businesses can thrive in the new tax regime.

UBA’s Group Head, Retail and Digital Banking, Shamsideen Fashola who spoke ahead of the webinar emphasised the importance of this edition, noting that it will provide a platform for businesses, especially SMEs, to learn more about the new tax regime, implications for their business and attendant benefits for them and the economy at large.

He said, “Getting first -hand knowledge from experts on this important subject, as put together by UBA, will be invaluable for any business owner looking to build a lasting enterprise”

Also speaking on the upcoming workshop, UBA’s Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Alero Ladipo noted that the sessions frequently organised by the bank, continues to resonate with SME’s and business owners, and has in more ways than one, helped them take major leaps that has helped engender success.

Ladipo said, “At UBA, we remain resolute in our commitment to empowering businesses of all sizes, and that is why we have decided that we will help guide our customers towards making better business decisions and embracing more opportunities in 2025” that will take them to new highs.

“We have assembled an esteemed panel of speakers who will do justice to this topic by sharing their vast wealth of experience and insights on how best to navigate the new tax regime,” she noted, adding that “this is a must-attend event for anyone serious about the long-term success of their enterprise.”

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.