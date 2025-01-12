Female Graduate Raped, Murdered In Asaba

Family and Friends are calling for Justice for Late Miss Chinagozorm Lucy Eze Who was Raped and brutally murdered inside her room in Asaba, Delta State

Chinagorom is  a Graduate of Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture , Umudike who lived and worked in Asaba

According to her Friend Amarachi Cynthia Ibezim, “They made it through the ceiling raped and murder her in cold blood and made away with her properties”.

She worked with one of the hotels close to the airport and has been absent from work for 5 days which prompted her office to send some of her colleagues to her house only to find out through the window her lifeless body 

The police have instituted an investigation into the incident 

