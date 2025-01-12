EFCC Invites Billionaire Okoya’s Sons Over ‘Abuse Of Naira’

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has invited Subomi and Wahab, the sons of billionaire businessman Razaq Okoya, for interrogation over alleged abuse of the naira.

CKNNews reports that the Okoya brothers were in the news a few days ago after a video clip capturing them “abusing” the naira surfaced on the internet.

The police officer who was also seen in the viral video has been identified and detained by the Nigeria Police Force.

There has been outrage on social media following the delay in the arrest of the two brothers.

An activist lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, posted on his Facebook page on Saturday, saying:

“The Okoya sons are above the law. A country of two laws — one for the poor and the other for the rich.”

However, it was gathered on Saturday that the anti-graft agency has invited the duo to report to the head of the Special Operations team at the EFCC office on 15A Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Monday, January 13, 2025, for questioning.

The invitation was signed by Michael Wetkas, the acting director of the Lagos Directorate of the EFCC

