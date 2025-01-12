IGP Put A Stop To This Abuse Of Your Officers ...By CKN

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

I am livid ,very upset with the Nigerian Police ..Why do they allow themselves to be used by all these money missed road money bags..

Once anyone becomes rich ,the first people they " conquer" and turn to toys are policemen..

They carry bags for them , surround them in their tens with guns ,run errands for them .. I have never seen such happen in other countries.

I saw people like E money and other so called money bags going around with turns of policemen 

My Igbo brothers are even taking it to the next level, I saw a burial ceremony of a so called " billionaire " whom Cubana Chief Priest recently gave 47 cows for his mother’s burial ceremony with over 100 policemen in attendance with guns constituting a nuisance everywhere

Who gave an order for such deployment, the CP , Zonal AIG , DIG or even IGP and at what cost?

The top echelon of the police should dignify themselves duly as a responsible security outfit

This type of unnecessary deployment and boy boy errands will do them no good

Just few days ago I was bashing Sowore for his disrespectful attitude to the force ,but this type of attitude are reasons why our people hardly respect the police 

In other climes , so called  " money bags " and VIPs organize private security men to guard them and they pay them 

How many times have you seen US policemen carrying bags for dignitaries or flooding social engagements 

There must be a stop to these nonsense abeg 

Read people's comments and reactions via his Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1F9BUSfKtw/


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال