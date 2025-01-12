IGP Put A Stop To This Abuse Of Your Officers ...By CKN

I am livid ,very upset with the Nigerian Police ..Why do they allow themselves to be used by all these money missed road money bags..

Once anyone becomes rich ,the first people they " conquer" and turn to toys are policemen..

They carry bags for them , surround them in their tens with guns ,run errands for them .. I have never seen such happen in other countries.

I saw people like E money and other so called money bags going around with turns of policemen

My Igbo brothers are even taking it to the next level, I saw a burial ceremony of a so called " billionaire " whom Cubana Chief Priest recently gave 47 cows for his mother’s burial ceremony with over 100 policemen in attendance with guns constituting a nuisance everywhere

Who gave an order for such deployment, the CP , Zonal AIG , DIG or even IGP and at what cost?

The top echelon of the police should dignify themselves duly as a responsible security outfit

This type of unnecessary deployment and boy boy errands will do them no good

Just few days ago I was bashing Sowore for his disrespectful attitude to the force ,but this type of attitude are reasons why our people hardly respect the police

In other climes , so called " money bags " and VIPs organize private security men to guard them and they pay them

How many times have you seen US policemen carrying bags for dignitaries or flooding social engagements

There must be a stop to these nonsense abeg

