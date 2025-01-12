Judge Who Remanded Chioma Okoli For Criticising Erisco Tomatoes Demoted ,Sacked As Judge

The Nasarawa State Judicial Commission has demoted Emmanuel Jatau, a Chief Magistrate, following his handling of a controversial case involving Chioma Okoli and the Nigeria Police Force.





In a letter dated January 6, 2025, and signed by Yahaya Shafa, the commission’s secretary, it was revealed that Jatau was demoted from Chief Magistrate II (Grade Level 15) to Senior Magistrate I (Grade Level 14) and stripped of his magisterial duties.





“Consequently, I have been directed by the Hon. Chief Judge of Nasarawa State and Chairman Judicial Service Commission to write and inform you that Hon. Emmanuel A. Jatau has been demoted by a grade level lower than his current grade level i.e from Chief Magistrate II on GL 15 to Senior Magistrate I on GL 14 and stripped of his magisterial duties,” the commission said.

The disciplinary action stemmed from Emmanuel Jatau’s issuance of arrest and remand warrants against Okoli, which were deemed “fraudulent” and outside his jurisdiction.

The saga began on September 17, 2023, when Okoli, via Facebook, claimed that Nagiko Tomato Mix, a product of Erisco Foods Limited, was sugary. The company, led by its CEO Eric Umeofia, denied the claim and filed a petition that led to Okoli’s arrest by the police.

She was subsequently arraigned on charges of conspiracy and cyberstalking. Although remanded at the Suleja Correctional Centre, she was later granted bail. Amid the ordeal, Okoli tragically suffered a miscarriage, sparking public outrage and widespread calls for justice.

Petition Against Emmanuel Jatau

Inibehe Effiong, Okoli’s legal counsel, filed a petition against Jatau, arguing that the magistrate had overstepped his jurisdiction.

Effiong highlighted that Okoli neither resides in Nasarawa State nor committed any alleged offences there; the charges of cybercrime fall under the exclusive jurisdiction of the Federal High Court, as stipulated in the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

Effiong described Jatau’s actions as a “brazen” abuse of judicial authority and demanded an investigation.

