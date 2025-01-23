EFCC Arrests 37 Suspected Internet Fraudsters On Awka

Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have arrested 37 (Thirty-seven) suspected internet fraudsters.

The all-male suspects were arrested in a sting operation at Commissioners’ Quarters, Dr. J. O. Ukwutinife Close, Ifite, Awka, Anambra State, following credible intelligence linking them to fraudulent internet activities.

Items recovered from them include six exotic cars, laptops and mobile phones.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

 

