NAFDAC Seals Warehouse In Kaduna Stocked With Expired Products Worth Millions Of Naira

NAFDAC has sealed off a warehouse in Kaduna for stocking expired food and cosmetic products worth over ₦75 million. The warehouse; Amanat.com Nigeria Limited, located at PP2A Bayajidda Street by Kano Road, New Ogbomosho Road, was uncovered after a tip-off prompted an intense surveillance operation.

During the raid, workers were caught repackaging expired biscuits into sacks, while other expired items, including dairy milk, vegetable oil, soft drinks, and detergents, were also discovered. The warehouse's Managing Director has been arrested for interrogation, and stringent regulatory sanctions will follow to deter similar unethical practices.

NAFDAC is advising the public to remain vigilant when purchasing regulated products and report any suspicious products and/or activities to the nearest NAFDAC office.

