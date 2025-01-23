Club Suspends Super Eagles Goalkeeper Allegedly Involved In Betting Scandal In Italy

Serie A club, Udinese has removed Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye from its registered players list following an ongoing investigation into alleged betting irregularities.

The 25-year-old is being probed for suspicious betting patterns linked to a yellow card he received during Udinese’s 2-1 victory over Lazio on March 11, 2024.





Italian authorities allege unusual gambling activity surrounding the booking, which occurred in the 90th minute for time-wasting.





The investigation, led by the Prosecutor’s Office in Udine, was triggered by a complaint from betting agency Sisal.





The agency’s algorithm flagged the anomaly, prompting authorities to raid Okoye’s residence.





Additionally, investigators searched the premises of Diego Giordano, a pizzeria owner whose restaurant is frequented by Juventus players, as part of the probe.





Udinese has replaced Okoye with newly signed goalkeeper Egil Selvik in their 25-man Serie A squad.





Okoye’s legal team has strongly denied the allegations, describing them as baseless and urging the public to avoid premature conclusions.





If found guilty, Maduka Okoye faces a potential five-year ban from football, a penalty that would significantly impact his career.