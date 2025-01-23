Club Suspends Super Eagles Goalkeeper Allegedly Involved In Betting Scandal In Italy

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Serie A club, Udinese has removed Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye from its registered players list following an ongoing investigation into alleged betting irregularities.

The 25-year-old is being probed for suspicious betting patterns linked to a yellow card he received during Udinese’s 2-1 victory over Lazio on March 11, 2024.


Italian authorities allege unusual gambling activity surrounding the booking, which occurred in the 90th minute for time-wasting.


The investigation, led by the Prosecutor’s Office in Udine, was triggered by a complaint from betting agency Sisal.


The agency’s algorithm flagged the anomaly, prompting authorities to raid Okoye’s residence.


Additionally, investigators searched the premises of Diego Giordano, a pizzeria owner whose restaurant is frequented by Juventus players, as part of the probe.


Udinese has replaced Okoye with newly signed goalkeeper Egil Selvik in their 25-man Serie A squad.


Okoye’s legal team has strongly denied the allegations, describing them as baseless and urging the public to avoid premature conclusions.


If found guilty, Maduka Okoye faces a potential five-year ban from football, a penalty that would significantly impact his career.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال