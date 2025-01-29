Court Jails Man for N19.6m Fraud In Maiduguri

Justice Muhammad Maina of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, convicted and sentenced one Ahmed Saleh Mubi to one-year imprisonment for criminal misappropriation.





Mubi was arraigned on Thursday, September 19, 2024, by the Maiduguri Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, on a one-count bordering on criminal misappropriation to the tune of N19,691, 200.00 (Nineteen Million, Six Hundred and Ninety One Thousand, Two Hundred Naira).





The lone count reads: “That you Ahmed Saleh Mubi, between December, 2019 to March 2020 at Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court offered to sell CFA 45,200.00 to one Abdulkarim Mohammed Saleh, at the cost of N20,975,200.00 and you collected 14 Motorcycles valued at N324,000.00 from the said Abdulkarim Mohammed Saleh for you to sell and remit the proceed to him, did dishonestly misappropriated the sum of N19,691, 200.00 (Nineteen Million, Six Hundred and Ninety-One Thousand, Two Hundred Naira), only and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 308 and punishable under Section 309 of the Penal Code Laws of Borno State Cap.102 Vol.3 of 1994 respectively.”





The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to him, prompting the stage for trial. In the course of the trial, counsel to the prosecution, Mukhtar Ali Ahmed and Faruku Muhammad presented three witnesses and tendered several exhibits.





Delivering judgment, Justice Maina convicted and sentenced Mubi to one year imprisonment or an option of fine of N100,000( One Hundred Thousand Naira only).





The convict's road to the Correctional Centre began when he collected the sum of N19,691,200.00 from Abdulkarim Mohammed Saleh to exchange it for CFA 45,200.00 and collected 14 motorcycles valued at N324,000.00. He neither returned the money nor the motorcycles he collected from his victim.







