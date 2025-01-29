Man Admits Killing And Cooking Wife

A husband in India has admitted to killing and cooking his wife following a heated argument.

According to Mail Online, Gurumurthy, 45, told Rachakonda police in Hyderabad that he had slaughtered his wife Venkata Madhavi, 35, who had been reported missing since January 16.





The retired soldier told authorities he had k!lled his wife of 13 years, after slamming her against a wall which resulted in an instant death.





Gurumurthy, a father of two, then claimed to have dismembered her corpse using a kitchen knife before boiling the body parts.

After boiling, Gurumurthy told cops he had placed her limbs in a pressure cooker for five-to-six hours and used a pestle and mortar to grind down her bones. He is then said to have thrown the remaining flesh and powdered bones into Meerpet Lake.

Police seized potential evidence, including the pressure cooker, a kettle, and knives from the apartment where the butchering is believed to have taken place.





Forensic teams, as well as a dog squad, have searched around the lake for the remains but have so far emerged unsuccessful in their attempts.

‘We cannot rely on mere allegations. We are collecting all technical and scientific evidence. The case is being investigated,’ a police spokesman told The India Express newspaper.

As police continue to interrogate Gurumurthy, the Meerpet police believe he may have killed Madhavi in a fit of rage and did everything possible to avoid the crime being detected.

‘As of now, we don’t have any reasons to believe it was a premeditated crime. It seems like the result of a petty quarrel,’ Ch Praveen Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police told the newspaper.

‘We are questioning the suspect and we have not recovered any body parts. We do not have enough clues,’ he added.

Gurumurthy told the police Madhavi left home in a fit of rage after a quarrel between them on the morning of January 16. But during their investigation, the police grew suspicious of the husband after going through footage obtained from CCTV cameras installed near Gurumurthy’s house in the colony.



