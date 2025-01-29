JAMB Suspends Admission To Study Law In Some Universities

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it will not conduct admissions for the Law programme in some select universities following the suspension of the Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) programme by the Council of Legal Education (CLE) for the 2025/2026 academic session at the universities.

The JAMB Spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, who stated this in a statement on Wednesday, listed the affected universities to include Kwara State University, Malete, Kwara State, Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa State and Redeemers University, Ede, Osun State.

Others are Western Delta University, Oghara, Delta State, Taraba State University, Jalingo, Taraba State, Arthur Jarvis University, Akpabuyo, Cross River State, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State and Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State.

He said the suspension of the Law programme at the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, will last for two academic sessions: specifically, the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 sessions.

“As a result, JAMB will not approve any admissions for candidates seeking to enroll in the Law programme at the aforementioned universities for the 2025/2026 academic session. Furthermore, the ban on registration for the Law programme at the Nigerian Police Academy will extend into the 2026/2027 academic session,” he added.



