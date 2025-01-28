Breaking: Gov Aiyedatiwa Wins At Court Of Appeal

In a momentous legal triumph, Governor Aiyedatiwa and Deputy Governor Adelami have outmaneuvered Agboola Ajayi, the PDP candidate, with a ruling delivered today at the Court of Appeal in Akure. The court has decisively struck down and dismissed the appeal from Ajayi and the People's Democratic Party, thereby reinforcing Aiyedatiwa's authority in office.

Ajayi and the PDP contended that Dr. Adelami lacked the qualifications to run for election, even referencing a Bayelsa State precedent in their bid for disqualification.

This ruling stands as a watershed moment in our political saga, reaffirming the electoral mandate granted to Aiyedatiwa and Adelami. Their administration is laser-focused on delivering on its commitments to the citizenry, and the court's decision underscores the vital role of the judiciary in safeguarding electoral integrity.

In conclusion, I offer my sincere congratulations to the Governor and Deputy Governor. To the appellant, as a brother and friend, it’s high time to wake up and recognize the futility of this endless chase against an unimpeachable mandate conferred by the people of Ondo State. Let’s rally together and channel our energies toward the collective advancement of our state, for the will of the people is an inviolable covenant that must be honored.

Source : Dr Kayode Ajulo SAN